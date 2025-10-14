Mysterious soot coats Mount Prospect homes, outside surfaces

Residents in Mount Prospect said a strange, mysterious black soot-like residue all over outside surfaces.

The substance has shown up on surfaces like trash cans, cars and backyard furniture.

And it's not easy to clean either. Some people said it's sticky and takes some scrubbing down to remove.

No one has been able to pinpoint where the substance is coming from. The village said it's aware of the soot. Officials are working with the Illinois Environmental Protections Agency in hopes of finding answers regarding what it is, how to get rid of it, and whether it poses any health or environmental hazards.