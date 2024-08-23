Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in crash in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Joliet, Illinois, Thursday evening.

Joliet police said officers responded to the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a vehicle crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old man from Joliet was northbound on North Larkin Avenue at Ingalls Avenue, waiting to turn left toward westbound Ingalls Avenue.

The Toyota initiated a left turn and collided with a Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle operated by a 19-year-old man, also from Joliet, that was southbound on North Larkin Avenue.

Police said the collision caused the motorcyclist to be thrown to the ground. He was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire crews, where he died. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

The roadway was closed for hours as members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the scene.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.