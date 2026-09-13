Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Mount Prospect

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a sports-utility vehicle in Mount Prospect Saturday evening.

Mount Prospect police said shortly after 8 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Oakton Street and First Avenue for a report of a serious crash involving a Jeep SUV and a motorcycle.

Officers located the motorcyclist in the roadway and began life-saving measures. The Mount Prospect Fire Department also responded and took the motorcyclist, later identified as Daniel Nikov, 31, of Des Plaines, to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated that Nikov was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on Oakton Street approaching First Avenue in the median lane when the SUV exited First Avenue to turn left onto eastbound Oakton, where the Jeep and Nikov's motorcycle collided.

The Jeep driver, a 19-year-old Carpentersville man, was also taken to Advocate Lutheran General for minor injuries.

Oakton Street was closed between Badger Road and Higgins Road and reopened around 1:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team.

Anyone with additional information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the department's Major Crash Investigation Team at 847-818-5301.