Hit-and-run driver charged in crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist in Beach Park last year

A 21-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old in Beach Park in July of 2025.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed Eduardo Fajardo Jr., 21, was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and obstructing justice/concealment of evidence.

On July 27, just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Salmon Avenue for a report of a downed motorcycle and rider in the roadway.

The rider, 19-year-old Adrian Rogel-Villanueva, was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office said investigators used surveillance footage showing a dark-colored pickup truck speeding toward the crash location.

Investigators also found dark red paint transfer from the car responsible for the crash on Rogel-Villanueva's motorcycle as well as multiple vehicle parts left behind.

The parts were connected to a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck. After determining the GMC wanted in the crash had been at a large party in Gurnee, near the crash site, investigators were able to confirm with witnesses.

Officials said Fajardo had also canceled the insurance policy on the pickup truck days after the crash. While the truck was not located, SWAT officers took Fajardo into custody at his residence in unincorporated Waukegan.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office believes the truck was destroyed.