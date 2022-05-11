Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist injured during shooting on I-94 near 79th Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist was injured in a shooting on I-94 near 79th Street.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. after a reported shooting. 

One person, who was on a motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. 

All lanes are now open. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 11, 2022 / 7:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.