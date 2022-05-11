Motorcyclist injured during shooting on I-94 near 79th Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist was injured in a shooting on I-94 near 79th Street.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. after a reported shooting.
One person, who was on a motorcycle, was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
All lanes are now open.
No arrests have been made.
