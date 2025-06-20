Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Naperville, Illinois, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a sports utility vehicle Thursday night in Naperville, Illinois.

Naperville police said officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. for a crash with injuries.

Officers found a blue 2024 Suzuki motorcycle involved in a crash with a grey 2024 VinFast SUV.

Despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 26-year-old Dante Fields of Woodridge.

Preliminary reports indicated the Suzuki was heading eastbound on Chicago Avenue at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection at Naper Boulevard on a solid green light. The SUV was turning left from westbound Maple Avenue to southbound Naper Boulevard, at which time the Suzuki struck the passenger side of the SUV.

Police said no charges were filed.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Naperville Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.