Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kennedy Expressway at Sayre Avenue

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of the Kennedy Expressway for several hours Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the motorcyclist died after crashing in the inbound lanes at Sayre Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police have not released details on other vehicles involved in the crash.

All southbound lanes reopened just before 4 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.