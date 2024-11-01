Motorcycles keep taking over pedestrian bridge in on Chicago lakefront, and residents have had it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Motorcycles and motorbikes often zoom right across a South Side bridge meant for pedestrians—and it was recently caught on camera recently.

Neighbors in Bronzeville say it is an ongoing problem, and they have serious safety concerns.

Imagine walking on any pedestrian bridge and being forced to jump out of the way—as motorcycles can be heard coming head-on. Residents say that is exactly what happens at the 41st Street pedestrian bridge over the Metra Electric tracks and DuSable Lake Shore Drive—and they say it is time the city gets a real handle on the problem.

De'Avlin Olguin was out for a stroll across the bridge late Friday.

"Even on brisk day like today, you get the enjoy like the scenery," he said.

The pedestrian bridge at 41st Street ends right on Olguin's block in Bronzeville—and he loves living so close to downtown and to the lakefront.

"There's a calm about just being on the water," he said.

Yet this week, the calm turned loud and dangerous.

"I looked out the window of our home, which is right across the street," Olguin said. "It was motorcycles on the bridge."

Not one or two, but a gang of motorcycles were traveling over the bridge. Olguin grabbed his phone to record video.

"There was a number of pedestrians on the bridge—a couple little kids—so they were all off to side," Olguin said.

Many were amazed the motorcycle crew took over the bridge around 9 p.m. Tuesday. But neighbors are all too familiar with it.

"We're tired of it," Olguin said.

That is because this is not the first time motorcycles and more have come onto the bridge-far from it.

Back in 2021, CBS News Chicago reporter Meredith Barack reported on the same problem of motor vehicles taking over the 41st Street pedestrian bridge. Neighbors cannot understand how and why the problem continues.

"We pay taxes here," Olguin said. "We might pay more taxes depending on how things go at City Hall."

CBS News Chicago asked Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) why motorcyclists keep hijacking the bridge.

"This continues to happen because of enforcement," Robinson said. "We have to make sure the procedures in place at the Park District are followed."

Robinson said he is pushing the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Chicago Park District to lock the gates already installed after hours.

"In addition, we have to make sure the Chicago Police Department is involved," said Robinson. "I've been working with the commander too. We will be putting up more policing in this area."

Neighbors want to see action, and not talk.

"Work a little bit more diligently, because we've heard that story before," Olguin said.

Residents said part of the problem is that security gates on the bridge are still open after 10 p.m., leaving the bridge wide open for motorcyclists to get onto. The neighbors said maybe if the city would lock the gates at night, it would prevent the problem.