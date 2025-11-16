Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle crash leaves man dead in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Western Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood early Sunday.  

Police said at 3:47 a.m., the 51-year-old man was heading south on his motorcycle on Western Avenue between Bryn Mawr and Catalpa avenues, right alongside Rosehill Cemetery, when he lost control.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and further details were not immediately available.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue