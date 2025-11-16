Motorcycle crash leaves man dead in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Western Avenue in Chicago's Budlong Woods neighborhood early Sunday.

Police said at 3:47 a.m., the 51-year-old man was heading south on his motorcycle on Western Avenue between Bryn Mawr and Catalpa avenues, right alongside Rosehill Cemetery, when he lost control.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and further details were not immediately available.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday.