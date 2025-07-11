Mother shares struggles obtaining help for her children through early intervention disability program

Mother shares struggles getting help for her children through early intervention

About 60,000 children with developmental disabilities qualify for a free Illinois program that provides speech, physical therapy, and other services.

It's called "early intervention" and can be a game-changer. The problem is that the service is delayed for more than 2,000 kids.

Meet the Heath boys—a rowdy rat pack of brothers who are 8 months apart.

Triplets Kyrie, Keyondre, and Kyrell were born at 25 weeks.

"The hospital did say they would be behind because they were born so early," mother Karen Artley-Heath said.

And they were.

You wouldn't believe it now, but at around a year old, they weren't crawling or sitting up on their own, according to Karen. The triplets were late to the walking game, too.

Videos show some of the therapy they started receiving around 18 months old from a free state program, early intervention.

Karen explained that the now six-year-olds still need help and believes part of their struggle stems from critical time lost as toddlers.

The state-provided therapy was delayed for months.

"Every day that you know they miss the services, we're missing a window where an earlier intervention could create a better outcome for that child," special education attorney Peter Eatherton said.

Eatherton is preparing to host a free early intervention legal clinic at the Joliet Public Library on Monday.

"There are thousands of children on waiting lists for services," he said.

His disability advocacy group, " Equip for Equality," and Karen's non-profit, "Illinois Families for Early Intervention," hope to educate families about their rights, including how to file an official complaint with the state.

"Once a parent consents to services, they should be provided within 30 days. Parents sometimes are told they're on the waiting list, but they don't know that the law requires the services within that timeframe," Eatherton said.

The state is aware of frustrations and concerns about early intervention delays.

What's the problem?

In a November 2024 report and a statement to CBS News Chicago, the Department of Human Services acknowledges challenges with "workforce shortages" and funding, citing "$168 million in additional annual investment is needed."

It's too late for that money to materialize to help the Heath boys. Kids age out of the early intervention system when they turn three.

"I think that they can do better," Karen said.

The Heath kids get services through school and insurance now. However, some of their therapy costs come right out of their parents' pockets.

They hope that sharing their story inspires people to attend Monday's clinic, which will be held at the Joliet library from 5 to 8 p.m.