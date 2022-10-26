Watch CBS News
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.

Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.

Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.

His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.

