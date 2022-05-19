Chicago police shoot 13-year-old boy who fled from vehicle wanted in suburban carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago police officer shot a 13-year-old boy during a foot chase Wednesday night, after the boy ran from a vehicle believed to have been involved in an earlier carjacking in the suburbs.

Police said, just before 10:15 p.m., officers were trying to stop a vehicle in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue, because it was wanted in connection with a carjacking in the suburbs.

As officers approached the vehicle, a passenger ran off, and during a foot chase, one officer shot that 13-year-old boy, according to police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the incident.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said the 13-year-old was shot in the back.

"The officer's body camera was activated, and COPA is in possession of 3rd party and POD video that captures the incident. No weapon was recovered on scene," COPA first deputy chief administrator Ephraim Eddy said in a news release.

The CPD statement on the shooting made no mention about whether the boy who was shot had a weapon.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, officers were rendering aid to the teen to stop bleeding. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

At least one other suspect fled the scene in the wanted vehicle, which was later located unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street. There were no officers struck by gunfire. However, two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation and are listed in good condition.

An employee at a nearby gas station tells us it's an area that's seen a lot of police activity before.

"Too much, this area, you need help police help. I call the police all the time," Adel M. said.

No officers were injured by gunfire during the incident, but two officers were taken to a hospital for observation, and are in good condition, according to police.

The officers involved will be placed on 30 days' administrative duty, which is standard procedure in such incidents.