Mother of North Lawndale shooting victim speaks out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young woman is in critical condition after she was shot while driving home from a party.

Ashanti Kelly was hit multiple times in North Lawndale near Roosevelt and Kostner. CBS 2 spoke to Kelly's mother. She said Kelly has sickle cell disease and a three-month-old baby, adding that gun violence has taken others in their family.

"All this shooting. I don't know when or if it will ever stop. Her father was killed. Her stepfather was killed due to gun violence. And it's got to stop," said Candyce Hines.

The family said Kelly worked at UCAN, a program to prevent violence and help youth who have gone through trauma.

Kelly's friend was shot in the knee and is also in the hospital.