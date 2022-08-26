Mother, baby injured in hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in Des Plaines are searching for the driver who hit a car with a woman and baby inside and drove off.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a black sedan lost control and hit a parked white Mazda SUV and part of a building in the 900 block of East Oakton Street.

The 32-year-old mother and the 4-moth-old child inside the car were injured and are expected to recover.

A witness told CBS 2 he was in a nearby store and saw three individuals get our of the offending vehicle after the crash. Police told CBS 2 they are looking for two suspects.