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Mother, 4-year-old daughter reported missing, last seen in Humboldt Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her 4-year-old daughter, last seen in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Friday.

Police said that Heidy Garcia Soriano, 26, was last seen picking up her daughter, Ashley Lobato, 4, from daycare in the 1300 block of North Springfield Avenue. Police said the two are endangered.

Their vehicle was located nearby and is believed to still be in the area, according to police.

Soriano is described as Hispanic, standing at 5-foot-7, 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Ashley is also described as Hispanic, standing at 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a fair complexion.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554 or 911 if located.

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