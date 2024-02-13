Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A slightly cooler day is ahead for Tuesday with more sunshine expected on Wednesday before rain moves intot he area.

Highs will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees on Wednesday will not last long. Rain moves in Wednesday night and is expected to transition over to snow by Thursday morning for areas north of I-80, according to the National Weather Service.

Slushy conditions are possible near the Wisconsin state line.

Snow showers continue into Friday.

Colder temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the 30s.