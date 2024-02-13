Watch CBS News
Weather

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday for Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday for Chicago area
Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday for Chicago area 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A slightly cooler day is ahead for Tuesday with more sunshine expected on Wednesday before rain moves intot he area. 

Highs will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. 

2ea1ec16-ea65-497a-aaec-72ed11d7444b.png

Sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees on Wednesday will not last long. Rain moves in Wednesday night and is expected to transition over to snow by Thursday morning for areas north of I-80, according to the National Weather Service. 

Slushy conditions are possible near the Wisconsin state line. 

b539f972-6801-4f1d-a1cf-a77e8892bc02.png

Snow showers continue into Friday.   

Colder temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the 30s. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.