Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with few possible showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few clouds and possible showers for Saturday before we land into a fall-like Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected next week.

Almost every day next week has some chance for showers, though some days have better chances than others. Wednesday looks to bring the best chance of rain. Temperatures will swing from the 50s to the 70s and back.

Today:

A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. High 61.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 42.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 55.

CBS News Chicago