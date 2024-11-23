Mostly cloudy with seasonable temps Saturday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Seasonable temperatures for Saturday ahead of slightly milder weather on Sunday. Temperature trends will then fall through the week.
Clouds linger Saturday due to a weak system over the Dakotas and Minnesota that will try to send moisture our way. However, we don't expect the showers to hold together as the system heads our way.
What to expect for Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 45.
Lower temps for tonight
Cloudy with a low of 36.
Milder temps on Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 51.