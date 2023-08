First Alert Weather: Comfortable temps, highs in the 70s

First Alert Weather: Comfortable temps, highs in the 70s

First Alert Weather: Comfortable temps, highs in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A much more comfortable forecast for the weekend with those seasonable temperatures for late August are still near.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Slightly warmer next week, but still close to average. A slight shower chance on Tuesday.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 76.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 75.

CBS News Chicago