Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear skies by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) - This evening we get into the low 50s with mostly clear skies. Clouds increase overnight as temps move to the mid-40s.

Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy and windy afternoon. Wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A sprinkle is possible in the morning, with possible spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Any rain that does fall won't amount to much. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be cooler but will feature more sunshine and lighter winds. Bears kickoff at noon will be in the low 50s, then mid-50s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return next week with a shower chance on Monday and Tuesday, then likely showers on Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front arrives in about a week, making next weekend much colder.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Low 45°

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and windy. A 20% chance of rain. High 61°

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler. High 55°

CBS News Chicago