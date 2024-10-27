Watch CBS News
Mostly clear, lows in the 40s for Sunday night in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night will be mostly clear and not as cold, with lows in the 40s. 

A breezy south wind will boost highs back to the upper 60s on Monday. Overall, there will be more cloud cover but dry conditions.

Winds will be gusty Tuesday and Wednesday out of the southwest. At times, gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour. This warm wind will bring highs to the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, breaking a record high on Tuesday with temperatures running 25 degrees above normal.

The next opportunity for widespread rain is Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the chance of seeing more than a half-inch of rainfall. Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Halloween night will be mainly dry and breezy, with temperatures in the 50s. 

Sunny skies and cool Friday, ahead of more showers next weekend.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

