Associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish to step away amid claim of child sex abuse

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago priest is stepping away from the ministry over allegations of sex abuse dating back 40 years.

In a letter, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he asked Fr. Paul Guzman to step down his role as associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish immediately.

Guzman is currently on military duty overseas, and will live away from the parish when he returns.

Someone who was a minor at the time claims Guzman abused them about 40 years ago, 25 years before he entered the seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

In addition to an investigation by the archdiocese, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Cook County State's Attorney's office are looking into the claims.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:10 PM

