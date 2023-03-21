Archdiocese clears Most Holy Redeemer Parish associate pastor of sex abuse claim

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than two weeks after he was asked to step away from the ministry, a Catholic priest is returning to his parish, after the Chicago Archdiocese deemed decades-old claims of child sex abuse unfounded.

Cardinal Blase Cupich announced on March 11 he had asked Fr. Paul Guzman to step aside from his role as associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Evergreen Park, as the archdiocese investigated allegations of sex abuse dating back 40 years, before he was a priest.

Someone who was a minor at the time claimed Guzman abused them about 40 years ago, 25 years before he entered the seminary to prepare for the priesthood.

On Tuesday, Cupich announced Guzman was being reinstated following an investigation by the Archdiocese Independent Review Board, the Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review, and outside investigators

"The Review Board has concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Guzman is guilty of this allegation. Having given careful consideration to their recommendation, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Guzman's faculties and his position of Associate Pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, effective immediately," Cupich wrote in a letter to the parish. "I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the great patience you and Fr. Guzman have shown in this moment of trial. Yet, Fr. Guzman is convinced of the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the safety of children remains our priority. At the same time, we must keep our commitment to do everything possible to restore Fr. Guzman's good name."

At the time Cupich asked Guzman to step aside, the archdiocese said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Cook County State's Attorney's office also were looking into the claims. The status of those investigations is unclear.