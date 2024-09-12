Can I buy you a drink? The most expensive martini in America found in Chicago

The Internet lit up this week with news that a Chicago restaurant is offering a luxe cocktail for $13,000, purportedly the most expensive martini in the United States.

And at least one man decided it was worth it.

So, husbands who might be thinking about buying their wives a vacuum or Peloton bike, take a pro tip from one man who bought his wife a drink.

(You may recall the controversy over a Christmas Peloton ad that was criticized as dystopian and sexist. Of course, if that special person WANTS one as a gift, no worries.)

The $13,000 Marrow Martini is on the menu at Adalina restaurant, 912 N. State St. It's a smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini created by Colin Hofer, who was named sommelier of the year by Michelin Guide in 2022.

What makes the cocktail extra special?

It comes with a tennis necklace from Marrow Fine, a Gold Coast jewelry house, 9 W. Walton St. It features 150 diamonds in 14-karat gold.

The cocktail has been available now for a few days, and a rep for Marrow told CBS News Chicago that a man recently bought one for his wife, who is a fan of the San Diego, Calif., based jeweler.

"The client that purchased the martini wanted to do something special and surprise his wife," said Marrow Fine publicist Georgia Mack. "They both love Marrow Fine, and the martini was the perfect gift. They were the first to order the martini."

The cocktail is made with Clase Axul Mezcal with clarified heirloom tomato water and lemon basil olive oil. To add to the mystery of what comes inside, the entire cocktail is presented inside a smoke-filled cloche.

"This step not only emphasizes the uniqueness of the drink but also amplifies the Mezcal's natural smokiness, turning it into something truly unforgettable," Hofer said.

Marrow Fine's founder, Jillian Sassone, said in a news release that she suspects the pairing will "make for a few very memorable evenings."

Well, at least one so far.