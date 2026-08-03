Most downtown Chicago roads to reopen Monday with Lollapalooza over

Lollapalooza 2027 came to an end in Chicago's Grant Park Sunday night, as crowds emptied out and headed home.

Cleanup will take time, but it started right away. Meanwhile, most roads that were closed for the festival are set to reopen Monday.

On Saturday, the weather dampened festivities, as storms soaked Grant Park and delayed the start of Lollapalooza for the day twice. When the gates opened, fans were seen coming in with ponchos and rain boots.

But on Sunday, the festival was unobstructed by Mother Nature. When the doors opened at 11 a.m., some wore boots to be best suited for the muddy conditions.

Fans poured in by the tens of thousands to catch their favorite acts.

Sunday night headliners The Chainsmokers, Tate McRae and The XX takes the Bud Light Stage. Beabadoobee was also among the Sunday headliners

"Olivia Dean is here. Lorde is here. I'm here," said Sam Paulino, who came in from New Jersey.

With so many streaming into Grant Park, the first jam of the day happened not on the stage, but in the streets.

For some, the commute was short — Paulino was staying at the Congress Plaza Hotel overlooking the park. But some live nearby full time, and that means they've been living for weeks with the blockades and fencing parked on Grant Park.

"A bunch of the buses have been like slow too — very delayed," said Ashley Lahay. "But I don't even mind because it's so much fun."

The traffic closures will take time to come down. This is a breakdown of when area roads will reopen:

Monday, Aug. 3:

Balbo Drive (Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)

Jackson Drive (Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)

Columbus Drive (Monroe Drive to Roosevelt Road)

Columbus Drive (northbound, two center lanes, 13th Street to Roosevelt Road)

Congress Plaza Drive (Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)

Monroe Drive (Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Saturday, Aug. 8:

Jackson Drive (Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive)

Sunday, Aug. 9:

Balbo Drive (Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive)

Those who could make it inside the grounds said it was worth dealing with all the re-direction.

"This is both of our first time, and it feels so fun," said Lahay, who attended with Max Werts, "and it's cool to do it together."

After the final shows from Charlie XCX and the XX, another year of Lollapalooza in the taillights.

The downtown street closures scheduled to end Monday should be over by the end of the day.