No rain for last day of Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago's Grant Park

Lollapalooza festivalgoers had no rain to worry about on Sunday, as the gates opened for the last day of the festival in Chicago's Grant Park.

The festival started Sunday at 11 a.m.

Sunday night headliners The Chainsmokers will take the stage at the Perry's Stage at 8:30 p.m. Closing out the festival on the main stages, Tate McRae takes the T-Mobile Stage and The XX takes the Bud Light Stage, both at 8:45 p.m.

On Saturday, the weather dampened festivities, as storms soaked Grant Park and delayed the start of Lollapalooza for the day twice. When the gates opened, fans were seen coming in with ponchos and rain boots.

After the gates did open Saturday, organizers finished out the day successfully. However, the rain did result in a few shortened performances.