Sneak peek into new exhibit at the Morton Arboretum opening next spring

'Of The Earth' exhibit coming to Morton Arboretum next spring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we're getting a taste of winter weather, it's nice to think ahead to spring.

We're getting a look at the new exhibit coming to the Sneak peek into the new exhibit at the Morton Arboretum opening next spring in May.

Five large-scale sculptures will be found among the foliage at the arboretum.

Here's the cool part - it'll all be made locally.

The works of art will be created from reclaimed tree branches and natural materials found throughout the arboretum.

It's called "of the earth" by Polish American artist Olga Ziemska.

It opens on May 26.