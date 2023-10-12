Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning downpours, improving conditions later

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain continues with downpours and rumbles of thunder especially early. 

Conditions improve by afternoon as cloudy skies linger. A range of temps expected with some areas getting to 70° farther south, a high of 58° for Chicago. 

Skies remain relatively quiet into the night; a few showers may break out late ahead of soaking rains. 

Friday's round will be heavy with a potential for severe storms as damaging wind is the main concern. 

Rain rolls in late morning and lasts for much of the afternoon and evening. The rowdy weather winds down for the weekend though the chance for rain continues. Breezy, cooler, and wet in the 50s.  

TODAY: BREEZY AND WET -- SHOWERS END BY AFTERNOON HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: FEW SHOWERS DEVELOP OVERNIGHT LOW: 54

TOMORROW: HEAVY RAIN & STORM THREAT -- WEATHER ALERT HIGH: 61

