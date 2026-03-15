Death of woman found in West Morgan Park home ruled homicide, examiners say

The death of a woman who was found inside a South Side home last week has been ruled a homicide.

Chicago police said the victim was found unresponsive on Thursday morning in the 11000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in the West Morgan Park neighborhood.

Initially, police said the victim, whom the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Benilda Ruiz, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene, and that her death appeared to be due to natural causes.

Examiners later determined that she suffered multiple injuries due to assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

CBS News Chicago reached out to CPD for more information about the case, but has yet to hear back.