Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 100 guns off the street after Kane County gun buyback event

/ CBS Chicago

More than 100 guns off the street after Kane County gun buyback event
More than 100 guns off the street after Kane County gun buyback event 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 guns are now off the street after a gun buyback event in Kane County Saturday. 

The sheriff's office gave away $100 gift cards for every firearm turned in, no questions asked. 

It was so popular the sheriff had to cancel day two of the event because they ran out of gift cards. 

The office plans to hold more similar events in the future. 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.