More than 100 guns off the street after Kane County gun buyback event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 guns are now off the street after a gun buyback event in Kane County Saturday.

The sheriff's office gave away $100 gift cards for every firearm turned in, no questions asked.

It was so popular the sheriff had to cancel day two of the event because they ran out of gift cards.

The office plans to hold more similar events in the future.