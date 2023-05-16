Watch CBS News
More disruptions on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive for rest of week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More disruptions are on tap for the rest of the week to come as resurfacing continues along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the southbound Drive will be cut down to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue, and the exit ramps at Wilson and Montrose avenues and Irving Park Road, will all be closed.

Everything will reopen around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the southbound Drive will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road again – but no ramps will be closed. Everything will reopen around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The same stretch of the Drive may or may not be reduced to one lane once more beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. No ramps will be affected.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will go down to one lane between LaSalle Drive/North Avenue and Lawrence Avenue. No ramps will be impacted, and all lanes will be back open by 8 p.m. Friday.

One lane of the northbound Drive between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue will be closed through Thursday.

Updates are available at chicago.gov/CDOT.

May 16, 2023

