Still more antisemitic vandalism discovered in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood

Chicago police have discovered more antisemitic graffiti in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Someone has been leaving hate-filled messages since June, ranging from antisemitic slurs to wishing death on Jewish people.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

the 5100 block of South University Avenue at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, June 23,

the 1300 block of East 53rd Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24,

the 1300 block of East 54th Street at 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24,

the 1200 block of East 53rd Street at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, June 29,

the 1500 block of East 55th Street at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, June 30,

the 1600 block of East 55th Street at 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22,

the 5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue at 11 a.m. Tuesday, on July 22,

the 1300 block of East 53rd Street at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.

the 1600 block of East 53rd Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Those messages were left on everything from mailboxes to stop signs, Amazon lockers, and University of Chicago BlueLight emergency phone boxes. One of the objects that was defaced was a mailbox right across the street from the KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation synagogue, at 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd.

At Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., Rabbi Daniel Kirzane of KAM Isaiah Israel said park benches were defaced by someone carving a slur for Jewish people into the wood.

"There were a lot of those written all around," Kirzane said in July. "Though there were several incidents, the three or four that I can remember where the message was, 'Kill all Jews.' 'All Jews are terrorists,' was one, and I would say that, so, the more quote-unquote 'benign' ones are the ones that were simply racial slurs."

No one is in custody in the vandalism, and an investigation by Wentworth Area detectives is ongoing. If you have information about this vandalism, CPD asks you contact Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380.