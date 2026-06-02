"Monuments of Stillness" public art exhibition opens on Michigan Avenue from Chicago River to Oak Street Beach

A new major public art installation opens Tuesday along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, featuring the works of sculptor Carole A. Feuerman.

Titled "Monuments of Stillness," the installation features 10 huge statues situated along the Magnificent Mile, where it will remain on view through Nov. 2026.

The statues were installed starting at the Wrigley Building and moving north toward Oak Street. Feuerman's "superrealist" statues range from life-size to more than 12 feet tall, depicting "swimmers suspended in moments of reflection, resilience and psychological stillness."

The art is made of painted bronze, resin and stainless steel.

Feuerman herself attended the 10 a.m. unveiling ceremony. Her statues have previously been featured at the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Paris Olympics, along Park Avenue and in Central Park in New York City, at the Venice Biennale, the Beijing Biennale and in museums and public space around the world.