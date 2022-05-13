Monty, one of a pair of Chicago's famous piping plovers, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monty, one of a pair of endangered piping plovers that have entranced Chicagoans at Montrose Beach for the past few years, has died.

In an announcement to the Piper Watch group, Illinois Ornithological Society Treasurer Tamimi Itani wrote that on Friday afternoon, a piping plover monitor at Montrose Beach found Monty gasping for air in distress.

The bird passed away soon afterward.

His body will be taken to the Lincoln Park Zoo, where tests will be performed.

"I know this news will hit you as hard as it is hitting me," Itani wrote. "Monty was one special Piping Plover, and I loved him dearly."

Monty and his partner, Rose, had nested on Montrose Beach going back to 2019. Last summer, they welcomed four chicks.