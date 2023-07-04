Watch CBS News
Montrose Beach stabbing leaves man critically wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing Monday evening at Montrose Beach.

Police said a 29-year-old man was on a walkway at the beach near the north end of the beach around 7:15 p.m., when he got into a fight with another person.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his chest, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday evening.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 8:40 PM

