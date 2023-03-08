One adult, three children in critical condition after Montclare fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three children and an adult were left in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in the Montclare neighborhood Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., off Wrightwood Avenue. Neighbors told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman they heard a very loud explosion in the neighborhood.

The Fire Department confirmed one adult and three children were pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One child was taken to Community First Medical Center. The other two children and the adult were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still going in and out of the home.

Further details were not available late Tuesday.