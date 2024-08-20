After Monday's protests, entry into the DNC more manageable

Long lines for everyone to get into the DNC

CHICAGO (CBS)—On Monday, long lines of people trying to get into the Democratic National Convention wrapped around the United Center for blocks, but it was a different story on Tuesday.

By the afternoon, the lines were a little more manageable, and it was a welcome sight for those checking into the United Center.

Outside the entrance on Jackson, the lines circled the block. The crowds were ten deep, and the wait was exhausting for many.

Security guards told CBS Chicago that the large protest was the problem.

Marchers made getting to one of the two security checkpoints difficult for attendees. That meant thousands of delegates and scores of volunteers, workers, and media worldwide had to line up and go through one security site.