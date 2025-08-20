Mobile Illinois vehicle emissions testing site opens at Chicago South DMV

Chicago has not had a state-run vehicle emissions testing site within the city limits since 2016 — but that could soon be changing.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Secretary of State's office and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency brought a mobile emissions testing van to the Chicago South DMV, at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

Right now, it is just a test run. But the goal is to have emissions testing at the facility full-time in the near future.

As proof of concept, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias showed off how it works with his own personal vehicle Wednesday. He also acknowledged many people don't like the process of getting their cars testing.

"Yes, everyone hates it, unequivocally," Giannoulias said.

The mobile emissions testing site in Roseland is open Monday through Friday through Sept. 12.

Giannoulias expects to run the pilot at DMV locations on the Northwest and West sides soon too.