Watch CBS News
Local News

Mobile health unit distributes first aid kits, Narcan in Dixmoor

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Mobile health unit distributes first aid kits, Narcan in Dixmoor
Mobile health unit distributes first aid kits, Narcan in Dixmoor 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the opioid epidemic rages across the country., a new program aims to help treat opioid addiction here in the Chicago area.

On Thursday, in south suburban Dixmoor, the Cook County Department of Health unveiled a mobile unit from Family Guidance Centers.

The mobile unit will distribute first aid kits and Narcan, the FDA-approved medication to reverse opioid overdose.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.