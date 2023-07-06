Mobile health unit distributes first aid kits, Narcan in Dixmoor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the opioid epidemic rages across the country., a new program aims to help treat opioid addiction here in the Chicago area.
On Thursday, in south suburban Dixmoor, the Cook County Department of Health unveiled a mobile unit from Family Guidance Centers.
The mobile unit will distribute first aid kits and Narcan, the FDA-approved medication to reverse opioid overdose.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.