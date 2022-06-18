Missing: Two boys, 12 and 14, last seen Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Crown Point, Indiana, are asking for help finding two boys who have been missing since Friday afternoon.
Crown Point Police said the boys, ages 12 and 14, left their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Both boys are African American. The 14-year-old boy is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a white stripe, a black T-shirt, and black gym shoes. The 12-year-old boy is 4-foot-8 and 80 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a circular eagle logo, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and a pair of Crocs.
Anyone who sees the boys should call 911.
