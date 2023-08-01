Police searching for Thoudens Goldman,16, last seen at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a missing teenager last seen at O'Hare Airport.
Thoudens Goldman,16, was traveling through O'Hare Monday but never reached his connecting flight.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light blue Nike sweatshirt, and a gray Adidas backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
