Police searching for Thoudens Goldman,16, last seen at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a missing teenager last seen at O'Hare Airport.

Thoudens Goldman,16, was traveling through O'Hare Monday but never reached his connecting flight.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light blue Nike sweatshirt, and a gray Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 8:15 AM

