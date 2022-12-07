MISSING: Krzysztof Szubert, 21, from Poland; last seen in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A desperate search was under way Tuesday night for a young man from Poland who went missing after a night out in the city.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, had last been seen at the bar Howl at the Moon, at 26 W. Hubbard St. in River North, around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He never came back to his hotel room, and his friends have not heard from him since.

Szubert is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and a blue collared shirt.

Krzysztof Szubert Supplied to CBS 2

Anyone with information should call Chicago Police.