Death investigation underway after man found in water at Oak Street beach
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a man was found in the water at Oak Street beach early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the water in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 2 a.m.
The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
