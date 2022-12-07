Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after man found in water at Oak Street beach

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a man was found in the water at Oak Street beach early Wednesday morning. 

Police said the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the water in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 2 a.m.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:48 AM

