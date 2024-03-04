Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing kayaker's body recovered from lake in Illinois suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of a missing kayaker was body during the search in Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills, Illinois Sunday. 

Oakwood Hills police said early Sunday morning, two men were kayaking when the 19-year-old fell into the water and then the 20-year-old followed. 

The 20-year-old kayaker, a Schaumburg resident, made it to shore. 

The missing kayaker's body was later recovered by fire department divers. His body was located by sonar approximately 60 feet from the shore. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 9:12 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.