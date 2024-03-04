Missing kayaker's body recovered from lake in Illinois suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of a missing kayaker was body during the search in Silver Lake in Oakwood Hills, Illinois Sunday.

Oakwood Hills police said early Sunday morning, two men were kayaking when the 19-year-old fell into the water and then the 20-year-old followed.

The 20-year-old kayaker, a Schaumburg resident, made it to shore.

The missing kayaker's body was later recovered by fire department divers. His body was located by sonar approximately 60 feet from the shore.

The investigation is ongoing.