CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing Oswego man who was last seen earlier this month.

Edward Gardner, 22, was last seen in the Bolingbrook, Chicagoland area on March 13.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.