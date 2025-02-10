Missing suburban Chicago teen found dead in creek near home, authorities say
CRETE, Ill (CBS) — The body of a missing teen was found Sunday afternoon after being reported missing last week, the Will County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
The office said a deputy found the body of Samuel N. Green,18, around noon underneath a drain pipe at a creek near his home in the 23800 block of South Plum Valley.
Green was reported missing on Thursday, prompting searches, including an Emergency Management drone team and the combing of a wooded area near a creek where Green was found.
Authorities said the coroner's office will perform an autopsy and manner of death that will be released upon conclusion.
No further information was immediately available.