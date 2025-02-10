Watch CBS News
Missing suburban Chicago teen found dead in creek near home, authorities say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CRETE, Ill (CBS) — The body of a missing teen was found Sunday afternoon after being reported missing last week, the Will County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

The office said a deputy found the body of Samuel N. Green,18, around noon underneath a drain pipe at a creek near his home in the 23800 block of South Plum Valley.

Green was reported missing on Thursday, prompting searches, including an Emergency Management drone team and the combing of a wooded area near a creek where Green was found.

Authorities said the coroner's office will perform an autopsy and manner of death that will be released upon conclusion. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

