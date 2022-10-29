MISSING: Bilian Fang, 40, last seen in Bridgeport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Bridgeport earlier this month.
Bilian Fang, 40, was last seen in the 3000 block of South Lock Street on Oct. 9.
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair with a light complexion.
When located or if anyone has any information regarding this missing person is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.
