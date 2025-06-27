Two Milwaukee police officers shot while responding to call

Two police officers shot while responding to call in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

A manhunt is underway after two police officers were shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., the officers were responding to a shots-fired call. As they approached, police said someone fired shots from an alley, in the 2200 block of North 24th Place, hitting both officers.

Police confirmed a 32-year-old officer is in critical condition, and a 29-year-old officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers have over six years of experience on the job.

Police said they are seeking a known suspect who is considered armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Milwaukee Police Association released the following statement:

"It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering, and they have long roads ahead of them."