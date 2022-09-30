Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her kids in Milwaukee may be hiding in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.

Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.

Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video.

"I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view," she said. "He just kept shooting. Then I just fell to the ground. I just laid there, was just laying there, and he kept shooting until it was done."

Her ex-boyfriend was caught on camera shooting her 14 times on July 23rd in Milwaukee, but what really got her, what made the tears start falling, was seeing their children – ages 12, 5, and 2 – get out of the car to save her.

"She's screaming out of anger. She just wanted it to stop," she said. "When I opened my eyes and I seem my baby, my eyes was able to focus, so I just got up like this a little bit and then I was like, 'Oh, I can stand up,' and then I just stood up all the way, and I grabbed my babies, and we went. I seen a lady. She was just sitting there watching. So I went to her car, and I opened her door, and I pushed her laundry over, and I was like, 'can you please just take me?'"

In the video, you can see Shumake's longtime boyfriend, Askia Strong firing the shots, and seemingly coming back to finish the job. Then he flees down an alley.

"The moment I got up off that ground, I was a hero. It was victory for me from that point on," Shumake said.

Now he's wanted for attempted murder.

Shumake hopes sharing the video of the shooting will help police find him.

"Just turn him in," she said.

It's believed that Strong fled to hide with family in neighboring states. Illinois State Police and Chicago Police could not provide any specifics when asked if they were working with Milwaukee Police. They want everyone to keep an eye out for Strong, but don't want him to know where they have boots on the ground looking for him.