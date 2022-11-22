U.S. military plane returns to Midway International Airport after hitting bird

U.S. military plane forced to land at Midway International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. military plane was forced to return to Midway International Airport after taking off late Monday.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the plane – which is painted blue and white and reads "United States of America" on the fuselage – is part of a fleet that flies out of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to support government missions worldwide.

It was not clear late Monday why the plane was in Chicago, but it departed from Midway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plan, a military C-37 returned to the airport after a reported bird strike.

Air crewmen came out immediately after the plane landed and parked.

Ramp personnel were examining the plane at the airport – including the leading edges of the port side wing and also the nose.

No one was injured.